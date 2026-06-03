All of the super luxurious Desi Bling businesses ranked in order of success

There’s several Desi Bling businesses that make an appearance in Dubai, and now on Netflix, so let’s rank them in order of success. We’ve seen the Biolite clinic where the Mirza sisters get their aesthetic top-ups, while Danube Group and ANAX Holding are up there.

1. Danube Group

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Danube Group is a meta entreprise business owned by Rizwan Sajan. The company is worth $2.5 billion, making Rizwan one of the richest Indians in the UAE, having built an empire from the ground up. He moved to Dubai after dropping out of school in Mumbai.

2. ANAX Holding

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Satish Sanpal runs the large diversified group ANAX Holding. It is a holding investment company in Dubai valued at around $3 billion, with a growing footprint across real estate and hospitality. Satish hopes to rank among the world’s top 10 billionaires by 2034.

3. Biolite Dubai

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Desi Bling‘s Mona Mirza is the owner of Dubai plastic surgery business Biolite, and it’s really successful. Lots of celebrities approve of the UAE aesthetics brand, such as Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea, and it turns out she’s raking in millions from giving people Botox.

4. Decisive Zone

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Dyuti Parruck runs a successful professional-services business in immigration and Golden Visa activities. He is the CEO and Partner of Decisive Zone, a Dubai-based company designed to serve the needs of individuals, startups, and SMEs with business setup advice.

5. IKON Activewear

IKON Activewear is Irina Kinakh‘s niche sportswear brand. It was only launched in 2025 and is already worldwide, with free next-day delivery across the entirety of UAE. Irina said: “I created IKON for women who want to feel strong, confident, and feminine.”

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