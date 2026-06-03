Nursing to branded influencer trips: Love Island USA’s Kenzie literally never stops, so who is she?

Kenzie Annis is one of the new girlies on Love Island USA, and she’s super vibey in real life. She’s a dancer, nurse, and all-round girls girl, and quite literally never stops. Kenzie is super bubbly in her introduction video, and it definitely translates to her social media profile.

She only just graduated nursing school two weeks before the show, in Kennesaw, Georgia, and calls herself a “Child of God.” She loves to dance, travel, hang out with friends, and occasionally, go into small planes driven by her brother. No big deal or anything!

Annie said she’s been single for a year and a half and strives to find a relationship like her parents, who are still happily married. She’s literally always on the beach, so going into the villa isn’t exactly going to be that different to her everyday lifestyle, tbh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

She recently went on an all-expenses branded girls trip with Peppermayo to Miami, so she’s already an influencer before the season has even began. Kenzie has over 21K Instagram followers, and regularly goes to Camp Kudzu, a camp supporting people with diabetes.

The Love Island USA star has already revealed she’s “living the dream,” having finished her time at Harrison High School just six years ago. She regularly shares bible scriptures on her VSCO page, where she shares more pictures with her family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

Kenzie has competed in multiple dance competitions and was part of the DancElite group. She was part of CK Danceworks Inc back in 2018, but has since spent a lot of her free time studying. In October 2025, she shared photos in Nashville and wrote: “I love to dance 🪩.”

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