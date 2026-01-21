All the surgery Traitors US star Colton Underwood has undergone since The Bachelor

Colton Underwood shot to fame when he appeared on The Bachelorette, and later became The Bachelor lead. He looks super different nowadays, as he stars on The Traitors, and basically, he’s had a few major transformations since trying to find a partner back then.

Colton had major eye surgery

Colton admitted that he regularly suffered from dry eyes in May 2025, which caused blurred vision and discomfort for years. He started suffering with dry eyes after getting LASIK surgery, and opted to use Lumenis OptiLIGHT (IPL) and OptiLIFT technologies.

He had a new treatment which tackles inflammation at the root, Colton claimed, as well as stimulates the muscles. Back when he played for the NFL, Colton had laser eye surgery that reshapes the cornea to correct his sight, which he claims caused the dry eye.

He tackled one thing he was insecure about

Colton got his hair lasered as it was the “one thing he felt insecure about”. He partnered with a company to tackle hair loss by undergoing a fractional laser treatment for hair loss, explaining how he often suffered from thinning hair in the past.

He regularly gets non-surgical aesthetics

Colton regularly gets TriLift, a non-surgical aesthetic treatment to leave his skin looking youthful. He claims it’s the main thing that gets his jawline looking so defined, and encouraged his followers to “let their natural beauty shine” as it doesn’t involve injections.

Colton got a tan and some rock-hard abs

Obviously, a tan and some abs isn’t surgery, but this is another reason why Colton looks so different. In April 2021, he started showing off the results he’d had from working out in the gym. He basically started taking his health really seriously after getting famous.

He practiced intermittent fasting (eating within an eight-hour window) and ate protein-rich meals, with a late-night snack of peanut butter on a rice cake. He addressed body-shaming online by stating he prioritises his health, regardless of whatever his weight is.

