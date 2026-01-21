Traitors’ Michael Rapaport reveals where he and Colton Underwood stand now

Michael was called 'vile' for his comments at the roundtable

When The Traitors US serves castle chaos, it serves. And Michael Rapaport vs Colton Underwood became the water-cooler moment people couldn’t stop talking about.

What started as classic roundtable suspicion quickly turned into a lightning-rod exchange that had the whole room, and the internet, reacting in real time.

Since then, people have been wondering… was it just game heat… or something that actually carried over?

Now Michael’s addressing it head-on, and the update is a lot more grown-up than the episode’s vibes suggested.

What happened between Michael and Colton?

this moment with Michael Rapaport on the newest Traitors episode is so vile. love that Rob Rausch immediately clocked him for the incorrect grammar though Michael: “Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you” Colton Underwood: “There it is. You think it… pic.twitter.com/kDcPZkUfMo — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2026

The blow-up traces back to The Traitors US season four, episode five, during the roundtable, where tensions were already high, and alliances were shaky.

Michael aimed his suspicion at Colton and argued he’d make a strong Traitor because “nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you.”

The problem? In the moment, multiple castmates (and loads of people watching) took that line as referencing Colton’s real-life history, including being closeted for much of his life before coming out publicly.

Colton immediately pushed back, and the table energy shifted from gameplay to “wait, that got personal” in seconds.

Michael insisted he meant it strictly in the context of the game, the usual Traitors vocabulary of secrets, deception, and lying, but the damage was done.

And even though Michael was a Faithful, the group largely voted him out anyway, with several players basically admitting it wasn’t about whether he was a Traitor… they just didn’t want him in the castle anymore.

Michael spills on where they stand now

Okay, here’s the part that feels surprisingly healing… Michael says there’s no lingering bee!

On his I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST (episode 1,261), he straight-up says he likes Colton, calls himself a fan of Colton’s story, and says they actually got along well before that roundtable moment.

Then comes the key update: Michael says he reached out as soon as filming ended, messaged Colton, and they took it off-DMs into an actual FaceTime so it felt real and human, not just “sorry if you’re mad” text energy.

Michael says he told Colton he didn’t mean to offend him, apologised, and Colton accepted it.

Michael even pins the timing to June or July 2025 (he says he thinks it was July), which tracks with filming wrapping and the cast getting their post-show reality check.

And if you want the neat little bow on top: in a separate interview, Michael also said they had a “very good” post-production conversation and that Colton even reached out again when the episode dropped.

