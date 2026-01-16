Traitors US star Eric Nam ‘got married’ on TV 10 years ago, but does he have a girlfriend now?

Eric Nam turning up on The Traitors US is honestly the kind of crossover my pop-culture brain lives for: K-pop-adjacent heartthrob, chaotic-socially-savvy energy, and just enough mystery to keep everyone talking.

And because reality TV loves a “wait… didn’t he already get married?” moment, people are rediscovering that time Eric technically had a wife on television.

So what was that about, and what do we actually know about his real-life dating situation today?

Eric Nam was on ‘We Got Married’ in 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Nam 에릭남 (@ericnam)

If you’re new to the “Eric Nam got married” lore… it happened on the long-running Korean variety show We Got Married, where celebrities are paired in a pretend marriage and film “couple” missions together.

Eric was matched with MAMAMOO’s Solar in 2016, and the pairing became a huge fan-favourite because they were sweet, funny, and surprisingly natural together.

On the show, Eric kept it pretty complimentary and low-key. In a 2016 interview reported by Soompi, he described Solar as basically his opposite in a cute way, and said that even when they were both busy, they still contacted each other often, so it wasn’t just “see you next filming day!” energy.

But here’s the less sparkly side: years later, Eric talked about how sensitive the whole thing became because some people were not okay with seeing their idol “paired off,” even in a fake marriage. In a 2021 piece quoting him on DIVE Studios’ K-Pop Daebak, he said he received a lot of hate, and that the topic still made him nervous because people took it out of context.

So yes, the TV husband era was real… but also complicated.

Exploring Eric’s dating life since

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Nam 에릭남 (@ericnam)

So… is Eric Nam secretly cuffed in 2026? The short answer: there’s no confirmed girlfriend, and honestly, his schedule alone might explain why.

If you take one look at his career right now, it’s giving main character energy. Eric is a full-blown global star, a multilingual singer-songwriter, TV personality, and entrepreneur who’s been named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year and landed on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, per his website.

He’s one of the most internationally successful Korean solo artists, and he’s currently in the middle of a massive sold-out world tour, headlining 59 shows across 54 cities. Casual!

In 2022, he released his first independent album, There And Back Again, which debuted in the Top 10 on US and UK Spotify charts and cracked the Billboard Top 25 for album sales.

On top of that, he hosts the #1 K-pop podcast Daebak Show, which was named one of Apple Podcasts’ Best Listens.

In other words: the man is booked, busy, and thriving.

While Eric has openly said in the past that he has dated, he’s never been one to overshare about his love life and these days, he seems far more focused on building his empire than settling into a public relationship.

Between touring the world, dropping music, hosting podcasts, and now playing mind games on The Traitors US, romance may simply be on the back burner.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.