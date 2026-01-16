It turns out Candiace Basset worked in The White House before RHOP and The Traitors fame?!

Traitors star Candiace Basset actually used to have a pretty different job before rising to fame after joining RHOP in 2018, as she actually worked at The White House.

Candiace started working in The White House under the Obama administration, working there from June 2010 to March 2011, as well as on Obama’s re-election campaign the next year.

According to to her LinkedIn, Candiace worked in the Department of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, “where she liaised between the White House and the African-American community for President Barack Obama.”

She worked in that department as an intern, with her main roles being selecting which departments the other interns should work in as well as doing PA-type duties such as “coordinating meetings, preparing documents for said meetings, arranging travel and hotel accommodations.”

She then returned in February 2012 as a Field Organiser, working in the role for ten months.

RHOP and Traitors star Candiace Basset has been very open about the impact that working in The White House had on her.

She told The Congressional Black Caucus in 2019: “Working in the White House, working for the Obama Administration, which in it of itself is incredibly special because of what it meant to our country and to the world.

“The number one thing that those experiences gave me, that I could never get anywhere else, was how to be scrappy. You can’t tell me no anymore. You can’t tell me I can’t figure something out anymore because I’ve done everything backwards and forwards six times.

“So it’s like, ‘I can’t do it this way, okay, it’s fine. I’m going to flip it and to it another way. I can’t get this thing done, I can’t talk to this person today, I’m going to talk to someone else.'”

