How The Traitors’ Eric Nam made his millions, from songwriting to owning huge K-pop agency

Eric Nam is now trying his hand at winning the huge prize pot on The Traitors US, and it got us thinking about his net worth. He’s best known for being a huge presence in the K-Pop industry, where he’s actually got his very own, successful K-pop platform.

He’s estimated to have a net worth of over $5 million, mainly for his own platform, Dive Studios, which he owns with his brothers. Eric went to Boston College and had a consulting position at Deloitte, before being scouted to compete in Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2.

It was from that competition in South Korea that Eric decided to pursue a career in music. Essentially, Eric is the King of K-Pop, if you will, as he’s taught Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir, who were commentators for NBC, a few things about the industry.

Within his platform, he has popular podcasts like Get Real and Daebak Show, which Eric hosts himself. On the Daebak Show, Eric interviews popular K-pop artists like members of Stray Kids, GOT7, and ENHYPEN. Oh, and the brothers have a self-care app, Mindset.

Not only a business-owner, Eric has three full-length albums out: Before We Begin, There and Back Again, and House On A Hill. He also has four EPs: Cloud 9, Interview, Honestly, and The Other Side. Oh, and obviously, he only just launched Live From London in 2025.

If his CV wasn’t long enough already, he’s also an actor. He was cast as Aang in the upcoming animated Avatar: The Last Airbender film that focuses on the character as an adult. He is also set to star in HYBE America and Paramount’s 2027 feature film.

