Inside Rob from The Traitors’ unconventional upbringing living in trailer with three siblings

Rob Rausch is best-known for his swanky post-Love Island USA villa life, but he’s now on The Traitors. He may be living it up now, but he actually grew up in a rather unconventional way, living on a 200-acre farm in a trailer, and sharing a room with one of his three siblings.

He was homeschooled in the three-bedroom trailer in Alabama and never went to a typical high or state school. Rob described his childhood as “unorthodox” on The Viall Files podcast, where he said he grew up as a family-of-six and never had his own room.

Rob joked: “We went through like a cycle of like ‘Okay I hate you’ switch into the other one ‘Okay we’re good’ then ‘I hate you again’ and switch into the other one. I wasn’t very materialistic. I never really cared about things or toys or stuff. I was a really hard kid to punish.”

Nowadays, he’s still incredibly passionate about nature and animals, like he was as a kid. “They’d be like, ‘Take away his toys’ and it’s like, ‘All he has is sticks!'” He went on to explain that because he has a lot of siblings, he grew up very “independent”.

Rob described himself as becoming like a “background character,” which has led him to find it difficult to ask others for help as an adult. He’s also been super open about his love for his special needs little sister Bella Rausch, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

He explained that they were the closest and would always team up together throughout their childhood. He explained: “Bella was also like left out and I think that sometimes we are like ‘alright let’s go’ and we would go for a walk or like do some random s***.”

