Wait, it turns out the cast of The Traitors US don’t actually stay at the iconic castle?!

The reality of their accommodation is very humbling

Right, so we can all agree that the castle used in The Traitors US looks insanely amazing, but as it turns out the cast don’t actually stay there whilst filming?!

Yep, whilst Ardross Castle in Scotland is used for filming, once the day is over cast members are driven 40 minutes back to their actual accommodation, which is a nearby Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

A source revealed to The US Sun: “It’s just a normal, lower-star, affordable chain hotel that’s walking distance to the airport everyone flies into.

“People would be shocked if they knew. Everyone assumes they’re treated like royalty inside the castle, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“All the stars, including the glamorous Housewives and the wealthy public figures, are all forced to stay at the same hotel.”

Whilst on the UK version of The Traitors it’s made clear that they don’t stay at the castle, the same transparency isn’t used on the US series.

The Marriott hotel is around a 40 minute drive from the castle, and costs an average of $70 per night for a room.

The source continued: “It’s the closest option that’s big enough to house the cast and crew,” the source explained. And it allows production to keep contestants completely separated from each other when cameras are down.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.