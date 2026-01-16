Here’s where Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins stand after The Traitors US ‘showmance’

I had to take a breath after he threw he over his back

Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins are both from the crazy world that is Love Island, and people are now convinced there’s a showmance going on. He may be one of The Traitors, which obviously Maura has no idea about, but there’s no doubt they’ve definitely bonded.

Maura actually reposted a fan account that stated, “Everyone wishing they were Maura,” after Rob threw her onto his back during a challenge. Even Alan Cummings said, “I know Maura likes to rely on Rob in these challenges,” after she begged him to carry her.

Looking at their social media accounts, they follow each other! So, it looks like they’re still super close, especially after she would nudge him when they had to pick partners for a challenge, and knew each other from before the castle at various Love Island-esque events.

While Maura was on season five of the UK Love Island, and Rob was on the USA version of season five and six, she has a pivotal role on the Love Island USA: Aftersun show. She admitted she never really got to know him on the show, so now is certainly the time.

Weirdly though, they haven’t been commenting on each other’s show promo videos, but most of the cast do. Maura is obviously Rob’s biggest fan, showing him the heart symbol on the show and saying: “Look how fast Rob is, Jesus Christ. Come on, Rob!”

However, for now, it looks like they’re just really good friends who support each other. And if Maura ever finds out he’s one of The Traitors, who has been deceiving her since the start, things could get pretty tense between them, as she wanted to form an alliance.

