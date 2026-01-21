Colleen reveals exact ‘breaking point’ moment she and Matt knew they had to divorce after Love Is Blind

Colleen has spoken out about the truth behind her unexpected split from Matt after the pair got married on Love Is Blind.

During the interview on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Colleen revealed that she and Matt had actually been separated for six months before publicly announcing it.

She also opened up about the “breaking point” between her and Matt was that made them realise their option for them was to split.

Colleen explained that she felt she and Matt had different value of what they wanted out of life, explaining that she valued “quality time” above all others and she wanted Matt to spend time with her and they never would.

She elaborated: “I would always initiate date night, and would have loved if he initiated. I want to be courted, and that was definitely lacking, especially towards the end of our relationship. We weren’t growing together, we weren’t working on it.”

As for what the ultimate “breaking point” was for the pair, Colleen emotionally explained: “I would say we stayed at the lows for a long time, we tried everything, we did everything and when we felt we were at that moment of breaking we’d say, ‘no I still love you.’ We finally hit that point where we both knew that we just can’t do this anymore.”

Colleen added that she felt as though the “clock was ticking” biologically but she refused to have kids with Matt until she knew she was “absolutely in love” with him.

When asked what the “saddest” moment of it all was, Colleen described that the moment they realised they were done and hugged each other that once they let go of that huge they’d also be letting go of the relationship.

Colleen explained that it wasn’t a relief in that moment that they’d split for her, saying all she felt was the extreme “weight of sadness.”

