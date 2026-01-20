Resurfaced clip shows Colton Underwood being told he was gay when he became The Bachelor

Colton Underwood recently feuded with Michael Rapaport on The Traitors US, after he felt Michael saying he was good at being secretive alluded to the fact he is gay. As a result, an old clip of Colton on The Bachelor shows the gay host telling the lead he may be gay himself.

He came out as gay aged 29, in April 2021, three years after he was the lead on The Bachelor. It was there that he met ex-girlfriend, Cassie, but they split up. Colton is now married to Jordan Brown, who he tied the knot with two years ago, in 2023, and has a child with.

A clip has now resurfaced, in which Colton reveals he is a virgin, admitting that he hasn’t ever had a one-night stand because “he feels like those are awkward”. He went on to say he planned to wait to sleep with someone until he was in love with them.

It was gay comedian, Billy Eichner, who went on to point out his own sexuality. He told Colton: “I’m gay. I know that is a shock, Colton. That, I think, you should look into. Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know. Put that in your promo. See you later.”

Colton replied: “I… I… No,” before laughing. He’s since admitted to being on gay dating app Grindr for a few years (under a fake name, apparently) before his season as a lead on The Bachelor, and also had hookups with several men in his mid-20s.

However, he was concerned one of his gay hookups might out him and told Variety: “I remember feeling guilty, like ‘What the hell am I doing?’ It was my first time letting myself go there, so much that I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'”

