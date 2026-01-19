Where The Traitors US cast stand with each other, from Michael and Colton to Rob and Maura

Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins appear to have a bit of a showmance, or so The Traitors US viewers want, while Michael Rapaport and Colton Underwood won’t stop arguing. So, where do all of the season two cast stand with each other after filming?

Rob and Maura are still lowkey flirting

Rob picking up Maura and running while carrying her with one arm pic.twitter.com/FXQqtP1XJC — mars (@marlsretrograde) January 16, 2026

Maura actually reposted a fan account that stated, “Everyone wishing they were Maura,” after Rob threw her onto his back during a challenge. Even Alan Cummings said, “I know Maura likes to rely on Rob in these challenges,” after she begged him to carry her.

Looking at their social media accounts, they follow each other! So, it looks like they’re still super close, especially after she would nudge him when they had to pick partners for a challenge, and knew each other from before the castle at various Love Island-esque events.

Colton ‘isn’t holding a grudge’ with Michael

After Michael commented on Colton’s sexuality, he’s revealed he “isn’t holding a grudge” even though he “got personal”. Michael told him how “nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you,” which many interpreted as a dig at Colton’s sexuality.

The coming-out process takes a long time, and I’m still very much in my coming-out process, so there’s always little things here and there that sort of re-trigger old emotions,” Colton told Entertainment Weekly, revealing Michael apologised and insisted he “didn’t mean” to.

Tiffany Mitchell is still mad at Colton

Curious to see what happens at the reunion 👀 pic.twitter.com/TJxHJPK6x3 — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) January 18, 2026

Tiffany’s exit went down in episode four, after what should’ve been a strategic game moment turned into a vibes-based pile-on. The key “evidence” was Eric Nam insisting he recognised Tiffany’s laugh during a blindfolded challenge, and that suspicion spread fast.

In her post-elimination interviews, Tiffany has been pretty clear that she felt misjudged and that the accusations didn’t match the actual logic of the game. After leaving the castle, Tiffany made her feelings about Colton extremely known, writing, “F**k Colton Underwood.”

And it didn’t stop at one line. In a later post, she also referred to Eric as a “dumb a**,” while adding that he apparently messaged her right after filming to apologise. She told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m smarter than Colton. He had really p***ed me off. I know me.”

Rob invited Lisa Rinna to go hunting

the concept of lisa rinna going snake wrangling with rob rausch pic.twitter.com/NHgCLxmcbB — elle (@itisthegirl) January 13, 2026

Rob and Lisa are both Traitors, so they develop a sneaky, cunning bond. We also caught him inviting Lisa to join him while going snake-wrangling, one of his favourite hobbies, on social media recently. Looks like they’re both really doing the whole mum-son duo thing!

Caroline has forgiven Lisa, thank god

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)

Caroline Stanbury called Lisa a “b***h” after finding out she was a Traitor, just before she was murdered. They’re both from The Real Housewives world, so Caroline felt pretty betrayed to be sent home by a fellow Bravo star, but don’t worry, she doesn’t hate her.

“When I said, I’m going to see you out there, outside, and she said, no, you won’t. I am seeing her. I’ve just been invited to dinner with six of us. There’s no real life beef. I mean, there might be now. I wouldn’t mind strangling her today,” Caroline told Housewives Nightcap.

