Wait, Beast Games star Jesse’s son already won $500,000 from a MrBeast YouTube challenge?!

If you’ve been watching Beast Games season two and clocked contestant Jesse Lopez, aka Player 64, you’re not alone.

He’s quietly become one of the most talked-about storylines in the whole “Strong vs Smart” chaos.

Jesse isn’t just another hopeful chasing MrBeast money; he’s got reality TV experience, a calm-under-pressure vibe, and a family connection to a previous MrBeast mega-win that basically feels like destiny…

Who is Jesse Lopez, and why is everyone talking about him?

Jesse comes into Beast Games with a legit competition résumé.

He previously competed on CBS’s Survivor 43, where he built a reputation for staying cool while everything around him was on fire… which, honestly, is the exact energy you need in MrBeast-world.

On Beast Games season two, MrBeast splits 200 contestants into two groups, 100 Strong and 100 Smart, fighting for a $5 million grand prize. Jesse lands on Team Smart.

How did Jesse’s son win $500,000?

Before Jesse even stepped into Beast Games, his 12-year-old son, Gio, appeared in a MrBeast YouTube challenge titled “Last to Leave Their Circle Wins $500,000,” released March 1, 2025. And Gio… won the whole thing, taking home the full $500,000 prize.

The challenge’s ending was a super emotional father-son moment, with MrBeast announcing that Gio had just won “half a million dollars,” and Gio running in for a hug while people celebrated.

It’s one of those scenes that instantly turns into internet lore, because it’s not just money, it’s a kid pulling off something wildly high-pressure with the whole world watching.

And the detail that makes it even more iconic? Jesse later owned the situation publicly, basically framing it as ‘my kid did this… so now it’s my turn to try’.

Now, Jesse is back for more money

Jesse’s Beast Games pitch writes itself. He watched his son win $500K, and now he wants the $5 million.

Suddenly, every choice feels like it’s loaded with this extra layer. Pride, pressure, and the very real sense that the Lopez family already knows what it feels like to have life-changing money drop from the sky.

And because Beast Games is built on huge temptations, Jesse’s calm, family-centred motivation stands out.

Basically? He’s not just chasing clout. He’s chasing a second lightning strike, and we’re totally here for it.

