She was crowned Miss World, so who is Choi Mina Sue on Single’s Inferno season five?

Choi Mina Sue is one of the standout cast members from season five of Single’s Inferno, but who actually is she? Let’s find out!

Choi Mina Sue was crowned Miss Earth 2022

The Miss Earth competition revolves around environmental conservation, with Choi Mina Sue serving as a global ambassador for environmental causes for one year after taking home the crown.

She served as a spokesperson for Miss Earth Foundation, the United Nations Environment Programme and the WWF.

As part of her prize she was awarded the Miss Earth crown, made from gold, pearls and gemstones. She also received a completely funded year of international travel and endorsement contracts.

She previously competed in another reality show and came seventh

Prior to her Single’s Inferno appearance, Choi Mina Sue previously competed on the survival reality show, Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse, in 2022 following her Miss Earth win.

The show is a survival game, with contestants staying in a multi-floor building where the higher your floor is the more influence you have. She ended up finishing in seventh place.

She was born in Australia and studied in America

26 year old Choi Mina Sue was born in Australia, and moved to America to study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she majored in communications.

She owns an adorable dog, who even has its own Instagram page

Choi owns an adorable dog called Summer, who has her very own Instagram page showcasing her life of luxury.

