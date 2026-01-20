Karamo Brown pulls out of Queer Eye interview over fears of ‘being bullied’ by his co-stars

It seems the tensions between the Queer Eye cast might be about to hit breaking point after Karamo Brown shockingly pulled out of a live Queer Eye cast interview with his co-stars.

The news of his absence was revealed by Gayle King, who shared that Karamo Brown had decided to withdraw from the interview over fears of “being bullied.”

Gayle explained: “I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade. Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today.”

She added that Karamo’s assistant had explained that “he’s worried about being bullied.”

Karamo later sent a personal video message into the show, revealing he “has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and was advised by his therapist “to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

And it seems his Queer Eye co-stars hadn’t been informed about his decision to not attend the interview, at Antoni admitted he was incredibly “susprised” that Karamo Brown had pulled out.

Antoni confessed: “Surprised is a fair understatement. I will say our Queer Eye family, we’ve been doing this for almost a decade, which is pretty wild to believe, and families are complicated. And we’re definitely not excluded from that.”

He continued: “But I think two things can exist at the same time. And while that is definitely true, we’re also here to showcase the incredible heroes that we have and honor the legacy of this past decade of our lives.”

Jonathan Van Ness added: “I would say one thing that I’ve been so honored to learn about Karamo in that time is that we have to meet people we’re they’re at. And he has taught people to center what they need.

“And I’m actually really proud of him. Center what you need, do the things that you need to do to take care of you. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel like that sometimes.”

He continued: “It’s really beautiful. We do need to center what’s best for us sometimes. And I take my hat off to him for doing that today.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

