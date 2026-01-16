Chaos erupts just days before new season of Queer Eye as shocking new cast feud explodes

They're not even pretending to like each other anymore

The new season of Queer Eye is less than a week away from releasing and already the drama has hit the fan, with Karamo unexpectedly unfollowing three of his co-stars.

I truly thought we’d seen the last of the insanely messy drama between this cast, but it seems they’ve all just decided to give up pretending any of them actually like each other.

As usual, a Reddit sleuth spotted that Karamo no longer follows Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, or Antoni Porowski, despite previously following them on the platform.

And it does seem like these three have been singled out, as he does still follow Jeremiah Brent and Bobby Berk.

Bobby also unfollowed Tan and Antoni almost immediately after announcing his departure from the show last year, so could this be Karamo’s way of signaling he’s on Bobby’s side amid the lingering drama from his departure?

And it seems the drama runs even more deep than it first appears, as someone else on Reddit pointed out that none of them are doing joint press interviews for the new season, which is a huge departure from previous seasons.

Another added: “It’s likely that Karamo blocked JVN, Tan and Antoni. There’s no trace of them at all in his IG. Unfollowing doesn’t erase old comments and likes but blocking does. Karamo’s IG has been scrubbed of all traces of the three.”

Something tells me we’re going to get some wild drama once this season has released, and I’ve got the popcorn at the ready.

