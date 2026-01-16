Here’s the real reason Erika Jayne kept her relationship with John McPhee a secret from co-stars

One of her friends is dying to meet him

Ok, so anyone who tunes into Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne’s Diamonds in the Rough podcast will already have clocked that Teddi was kinda offended that she found out about Erika’s dating life at the same time as the rest of the world.

Back in July 2025, Page Six shared paparazzi photos of Erika and her new man, John ‘Shrek’ McPhee, walking hand-in-hand through Koreatown.

Erika and Teddi addressed the situation on their pod in late July, and the Pretty Mess also revealed more details about her love life in October 2025. All the while, Teddi still hadn’t met John. So, let’s delve into the real reason Erika Jayne kept her relationship a secret from her beloved co-stars.

Teddi addresses Erika keeping John a secret

During a July 2025 episode of their joint podcast, Teddi expressed how she was “hurt” by Erika keeping quiet about John.

“Man, what is happening? Every time something comes out in the press, and you haven’t told me first on the pod, I get a little bit hurt.”

Around three months later, Erika and Teddi talked about John again on the pod, and Teddi shared how she still hadn’t met him.

Finding out that John was in town, Teddi asked: “So, when do I get to meet him?”

“I can’t wait to meet him,” she said, and Erika reassured her that she’d definitely “like him,” adding: “He’s a nice man.”

However, Erika said it would be “next time” he was in town.

Erika explains why she kept her love life under wraps

Teddi may be pushing to meet Erika’s new man, but it doesn’t look like she’s planning on bringing him around the group any time soon.

She said on Diamonds in the Rough in October: “OK, here’s why. I met someone, and we went out on two dates, and then we went to get a manicure-pedicure. And I dont know what happened, we were just walking… and that happened, and obviously we didn’t know.”

Erika added: “It was really nice, I feel comfortable holding this person’s hand, and he’s a nice man… this is a… I haven’t been seen with anybody in five years. This is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him. he doesn’t live here, so…”

Speaking to Us Weekly in December 2025, Erika explained why she hasn’t introduced John to her RHOBH co-stars.

She said: “No one’s met him, and I kind of like it like that because I like him, and I know how bad these things are for your relationship…”

“He’s never seen the show, doesn’t know anything about it,” the Bravo star added.

