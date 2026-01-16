Beast Games contestants secretly got married on the show just two weeks after first meeting

In a truly unexpected Beast Games twist, players 152 and 173 aka Monika Ronk and Jim seem to have actually got married during an unaired moment on the Survivor Island, just two weeks after meeting.

The pair seemingly met for the first time during episode one of Beast Games, and Jim wasted no time getting down to business as he asked Monica to be his girlfriend in episode two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Ronk (@monikaronk)



And then just two weeks later the pair seemed to have tied the knot, sharing pictures on their Instagram of Monica in a white dress alongside the caption: “Why fight for an island when you can fight for love instead? Shoutout to @jack.p.mckenna for being the best ordained minister.”

As for whether we’ll get to see the footage of them actually getting married on the show, Jack claimed that “production confirmed to us the footage will never be shown” adding they said there was “no storyline” in it. Surely that’s about one of the biggest storylines you could get?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Ronk (@monikaronk)



But it seems not all hope to see the wholesome moment is lost, as Jack then confirmed that the moment will be included in the extra behind the scenes moments for episode five next week.

As for how long Jack and Monica had actually been dating for before appearing to get married on Beast Games, he confirmed: “We met about two weeks before we made it official. There was record breaking rain in Vegas and NC so we had hella delays.”

And, according to Dexerto the pair do still seem to be together, so whilst it’s not 100 per cent clear whether the marriage was legally binding or not, either way Jim and Monika are seemingly still in some form of relationship together.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.