Cailtlyn Jenner publicly speaks out on Timothee and Kylie’s relationship for the first time

Has it got her seal of approval?

Caitlyn Jenner has broken her silence on the adorable relationship between her daughter Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

Whilst the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners have remained relatively tight lipped in public about their relationship, Cailtyn was more than happy to speak about it when approached by TMZ at LAX.

When asked by the reporter “How much do you love Timothee Chalamet?”, she replied: “I just want my daughter to be happy. And she is, and I like that.”

Cailtyn confirmed that she’s not only watched Marty Supreme but also met Timothee in person, describing him as a “great kid” and “phenomenal actor.”

She added: “He’s a good kid, and he’s very good to Kylie. Even more important.”

And Cailtyn Jenner isn’t the only parent to have weighed on in Timothee and Kylie, as his mum, Nicole Flender, has also spoken about Kylie.

In an interview with Curbed, she revealed how she feels about Kylie, saying: “I have to say, she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.”

