Karamo fell out with Queer Eye co-stars after they allegedly trash talked him behind his back

Somehow the Queer Eye drama appears to be getting worse, as we allegedly now know the reason behind why Karamo Brown is currently feuding with his co-stars.

The whole drama kicked off a couple of weeks ago when he unfollowed and seemingly blocked Antoni, Tan and Jonathan Van Ness on Instagram.

Things escalated just one day before the new season of Queer Eye being released, with Karamo Brown choosing to skip a joint press interview of “bullying fears” from his co-stars, according to a statement from his assistant.

Karamo then made a video statement, claiming he’s “felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and was advised by his therapist “to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

He added: “Just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

And now it seems the reason for the rift has allegedly been claimed by TMZ, as their sources claim the drama unfolded whilst the final season was being filmed.

Karamo reportedly brought his mum to the set for the day, and she was given production headphones.

TMZ claims that Karamo stepped away from the group at one point, and whilst he was gone, Antoni, Tan and Jonathan were allegedly heard speaking negatively about him, including criticising certain lifestyle choices he makes.

However, Karamo’s mum allegedly heard the entire conversation through headphones and later informed Karamo of what had been said about him.

Jeremiah Brent and Bobby Berk are the only two Queer Eye cast members that Karamo Brown still follows on Instagram.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Antoni, Tan, Jonathan and Karamo for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.