The real reason Maura Higgins left the UK and began appearing on US shows like The Traitors

Maura Higgins decided to up and leave the UK behind, where she got famous on Love Island. Now, she’s appearing on The Traitors US after hosting Love Island USA: Aftersun, and it got everyone from England (and Ireland!) thinking about why she’s moved countries.

Seeing Maura Higgins go viral just feels correct. She really is the true MVP of love island, and is finally becoming a global reality TV legend. America doesn’t even know the half of it pic.twitter.com/959Q3wOl17 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 13, 2026

Basically, the reason she’s now become a US reality star, and an iconic one at that, is because she signed up with a USA-based agency. She was previously with the well-respected British publicity team, Dundas, and is now working with big-time US firm, Align.

Maura still has a home in London, and having already changed her publicity team, also switched up the agency she works closest with. At the end of last year, she signed up in the US to Creative Artists Agency, which looks after stars including Zendaya and Ariana Grande.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

She first tried to find romance on Love Island in 2019, and found a career as an influencer and model. Three years ago, she landed a debut role in Irish feel-good film, The Spin, and was tipped for success by the movie’s director, Michael Head.

Recently, Maura was on the Golden Globes red carpet, and is believed to have been invited due to her role on The Traitors. She has been hosting Love Island USA Aftersun since 2024. And, although she’s been replaced for season seven, she isn’t gone for good.

An insider told The Sun: “She wasn’t able to commit to hosting Aftersun this season due to other work commitments, but will be back on screen in some capacity later.” It’s no secret she was on the most iconic UK Love Island series, which Molly-Mae Hague starred on.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.