Antoni Porowski speaks out on Queer Eye drama ruining the show amid Karamo Brown feud

The new season of Queer Eye only just came out, and already there’s an insane amount of drama involving Karamo Brown and the rest of the cast.

It all kicked off two weeks ago when he unfollowed everyone but Jeremiah and Bobby Berk, leading to speculation that yet another feud had started.

And the speculation was then confirmed by Karamo himself when he chose to skip a cast press interview over “fears of being bullied,” by his co-stars and later revealed that he’s been feeling “emotionally and mentally abused for years.”

According to reports, the whole drama kickstarted when Karamo Brown allegedly heard his Queer Eye co-stars talking negatively about him behind his back.

Safe to say, the whole thing has cast a bit of a cloud over the new and final season of Queer Eye, something which viewers have picked up on.

One person commented under Antoni’s post marking the end of Queer Eye, writing: “Ngl the backstage drama kinda kills the vibe of the show.

“I’m not motivated to watch you all portray to be a big happy family on every episode knowing it’s all fake. If you can’t work out your own mess, how can you be in charge of fixing someone else’s life?”

Antoni responded: “A lot of us come from complicated families and still have jobs and positive things we’re passionate about. Authenticity is about being honest about the complexities of life and knowing two things can exist at the same time.”

