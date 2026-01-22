‘I called her two days ago’: RHOSLC cast reveal where they stand with Jen Shah now

One is literally never going to forgive her

Jen Shah might be off our screens, but she’s clearly not out of the group chat.

Meredith Marks just revealed Jen called her “two days ago,” and yep, Meredith actually picked up.

Now the fandom is spiralling, because Jen’s name still lands like a grenade in Salt Lake City. We’re talking loyalty, trauma, accountability, restitution… and a whole lot of side-eye.

So where do the rest of the snowflake squad stand right now… Are they open to a redemption era, firmly in the “block and delete” camp, or somewhere in the messy middle?

Meredith Marks

Meredith is the most openly “second chances” about Jen.

On Jeff Lewis Live, she confirmed Jen called recently and said she’s rooting for her, especially if Jen continues taking accountability and paying restitution.

Meredith’s vibe is basically, Jen served time and us doing the work. So, that means that we can cautiously move forward.

That doesn’t mean “besties again,” but it does mean Meredith is willing to keep a line of communication open.

Heather Gay

Heather Gay defending Jen Shah on WWHL #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/SUGDN4UG4T — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) November 16, 2021

Heather is the clearest “we’re not going back” of the OGs.

In an ABC7 News interview, she said she couldn’t be friends with Jen again “not in the way that I was,” noting she’s grown since that era.

Heather also said on Scheana Shay’s podcast in December 2025: “I think that chapter is closed for both of us, and Andy said she’s not coming back. Salt Lake is small, but we’ve been able to avoid people in Salt Lake that we haven’t wanted to see. So I don’t think we’ll cross paths.”

Translation: Heather’s not pretending the bond didn’t exist, but she’s not signing up for round two of ride-or-die.

Lisa Barlow

Lisa has never been shy about how toxic Jen felt in her life.

She told PEOPLE that Jen would never be her friend and described the dynamic as deeply unhealthy.

While Lisa’s made the occasional headline-y quip about Jen, via Reality Tea, the consistent thread is: Lisa doesn’t miss being “terrorised,” and she’s not racing to rebuild anything real.

Whitney Rose

Whitney’s stance is basically suggesting that the show (and the group) is lighter without Jen’s chaos.

In 2023, she described RHOSLC as going back to its roots without Jen’s “toxicity,” per JustJared.

And when the topic of Jen returning comes up in pop culture convos, Whitney’s reactions tend to read more “awkward no thank you” than “welcome home party.”

Angie Katsanevas

Angie K is in her “I’ll say it, then I’ll walk it back” era.

She caught heat for comparing Lisa to Jen Shah, and later acknowledged it was a bad analogy, per Parade.

She’s not positioned as Team Jen, more like Team “don’t put that on me,” because being linked to Jen is basically the ultimate Bravo insult in SLC.

Bronwyn Newport

Bronwyn’s the newer snowflake, so she doesn’t have the same history with Jen, but she’s been very clear she doesn’t want the comparison.

When a troll tried to slap the “next Jen Shah” label on her, she clapped back and framed Jen as someone she’s not trying to emulate, per Reality Tea.

So: no personal reconciliation storyline here, just a firm “please don’t project that onto me.”

Mary Cosby

Mary is the definition of: forgiveness is cute… from over there.

At the season five reunion chatter, Reality Tea reported how she openly questioned Meredith taking Jen’s call and said she wouldn’t have accepted it because Jen “tormented” them.

Mary’s perspective is less “redemption arc” and more “accountability doesn’t require access.”

