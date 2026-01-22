Colleen reveals she and Matt flipped a coin to decide whether to get married on Love Is Blind

Colleen recently appeared on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast to discuss her divorce from Matt after the pair tied the knot on Love Is Blind.

However, as it turns out it seems neither of them were fully convinced on getting married on the show in the first place, as she revealed they ended up having to flip a coin. Yes really.

Colleen admitted that she was initially leaning more towards saying no at the altar, and “never in a million years” did she think they would actually get married on the show.

She explained that the pair were at a restaurant the night before their wedding with their families, and were “flipping a coin” to try and work out whether to say yes or no.

She continued: “We were flipping a coin. We say, ‘okay, heads we say yes, tails we say no.’ We just kept flipping the coin and I would say two out of the three times I truly didn’t know what to do, and he didn’t know what to do. And they asked him and he said yes [at the altar], so I was just like, ‘yeah sure, let’s do it.'”

And as the pair have now divorced, maybe they’re wishing that coin had turned to tails a few more times.

Colleen admitted during her interview that she and Matt struggled after Love Is Blind due to them having different versions of what they both wanted out of life.

She explained that she valued “quality time” above all others and she wanted Matt to spend time with her and they never would.

“I would always initiate date night, and would have loved if he initiated. I want to be courted, and that was definitely lacking, especially towards the end of our relationship. We weren’t growing together, we weren’t working on it.”

