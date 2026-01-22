All the jobs the Single’s Inferno cast do outside the show, and why they look so familiar

The Single’s Inferno cast have stayed schtum on the jobs they do outside the show, even though some of their fellow stars must recognise them. From a contemporary dancer to a track athlete, a lot of them are famous already, but what are all of their jobs?

Kim Jae Jin

Kim is the contemporary dancer on the cast! He studied contemporary dance before becoming a professional, and now works as a dance teacher, dancer and choreographer. Recently, he’s worked on a show called TALCHUM, which people can buy tickets for.

Kim Go-eun

Kim is a model who won Miss Korea 2022, namely the 66th Korea beauty pageant, and has a famous football player father. She’s worked with several fashion and beauty brands. On her first paradise date, she revealed that she’s born in 2000, and is a model.

Danny Koo

Danny is a musician, soloist and concert master who has travelled and performed across the globe. He’s described as the “idol of classical music,” has taught students at the Royal Academy of Music and Taylor Academy for Young Artists, and has given two TED talks.

Lim Sung-jim

Lim works as a professional volleyball player for Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars. He is an outside hitter for the South Korean team, making him one of two professional athletes in the cast, and has a grand one million followers on Instagram already.

Hae Ye Jin

Hae is a TV broadcaster. She runs her own YouTube channel, which has over 860,000 subscribers. It was hacked in November 2025, with unauthorised cryptocurrency live streams posted, leading to its temporary deletion for guideline violations, but was recovered.

Kim Min-ji

Kim is a track-and-field athlete. She came first in all 400m runs at the 43rd Spring National Middle and High School Athletics Competition in 2014, 44th National Athletics Championships in 2015, and at the 98th National Sports Festival in 2016.

Mina Sue Choi

Mina was Korea’s first Miss Earth winner, was crowned Miss World, and served as a spokesperson for Miss Earth Foundation, the United Nations Environment Programme and the WWF. She also competed on the survival reality show, Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse.

Woo Sung Min

Woo is working as an optician outside the show. He works for his family business, setting him apart from most of the cast members, who mostly work in the beauty, modelling and fashion industry, and only has a few photos on his Instagram.

Lim Su Been

Lim was an athlete before Single's Inferno, and is a former baseball player of ten years, who currently works as a model. He retired from baseball after pitching for a decade due to a shoulder injury. He was also a Mister International Korea 2022 finalist.

Lee Sung Hun

Otherwise known as Samuel Lee. His LinkedIn profile showcases his highly competitive tech-to-trading track, think: big-name engineering experience followed by quantitative trading at a proprietary firm, and has worked with the likes of Google and Amazon.

Shin Hyeon Woo

Shin introduces himself as being highly competitive. He also admits that he does not fall for people easily and adds that it is usually the other way round, suggesting that others tend to develop feelings for him first.

Song Seung Il

Song works as a marketing executive at a fashion marketing agency. When he’s not at work or trying to find a partner on Single’s Inferno, he’s usually surfing. During his part-time role as a model, he has appeared as a cover star for Sure Magazine Korea.

Youn Hyun Jae

Youn is the first runner-up in 2024 Mister International Korea and won Mister Global Korea 2024. He was born in 1999, making him 26 years old, and studied sport business at Chung-Ang University before deciding to become a model.

