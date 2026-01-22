Jeremiah Brent keeps mentioning his husband on Queer Eye, so who is Nate Berkus?

Jeremiah Brent keeps mentioning his husband during Queer Eye, so let’s find out who Nate Berkus actually is.

Jeremiah and Nate first met in 2009, however Nate had a “serious boyfriend” at the time, and so nothing came of their meeting.

Fast forward to 2012, and the pair reconnected at a birthday party, with Nate asking Jeremiah if he’d like to go antiques shopping, a date the pair have both described as “magic.” And just two years later in 2014 the two got married at the New York Public Library in 2014.

The pair have a 13 year old age gap, with Nate currently being 55 and Queer Eye star Jeremiah Brent 42. They have two children together, Poppy and Oskar, who they welcomed via surrogate in March 2015 and March 2018.

Jeremiah opened about the experience in an interview with She Knows, saying: “It’s different surrogates [and egg donors] for both kids. And to be frank with you, we had really beautiful experiences both times.

“We’ll spend our entire lives thanking our surrogates for what they did and helping make our family whole. We’re still very close to both of them. Our kids will know them.”

They decided to call their son Oskar in honour of Nate’s former fiancé, who tragically died on December 26th 2004 when the tsunami hit in Sri Lanka.

In his book, Nate recalled the terrifying moment the tsunami hit, with him and Oskar being dragged at “about 40 miles per hour through the water, before hitting a telephone pole.

Before they could regain their grip on the pole another wave crashed into them, and separated them.

Nate sadly recalled: “That was the last time I ever saw Fernando, or felt Fernando. I say felt because he and I were always touching in one way or another.”

Fernando’s middle name was Oskar, and so Nate and Jeremiah thought it would be fitting to honour him. Jeremiah told People: “We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story. It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

