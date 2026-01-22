The full episode guide to Single’s Inferno season five, which gets released in batches

Single’s Inferno season five is getting released onto Netflix in batches, and we can reveal the exact episode guide so you are no longer on edge, trying to figure out when the next episode is coming out. We got the first four eps on January 20, and there’s more to come.

The episode guide goes like this, with each batch coming out at 12am PT and 3am ET:

Tuesday January 20 – Episodes one to four

Tuesday, January 27 – Episodes five and six

Tuesday, February 3 – Episodes seven and eight

Tuesday, February 10 – Episodes nine and ten (Finale Week)

So we’re certainly getting dragged through the trenches for this one, but hey, at least we’ll always have something to look forward to, as we won’t be able to binge it all in one sitting. And for those in the UK, 12am PT translates to the same time in London, as it’s also midnight.

For anyone watching in the US, 12am PT translates to 3am EST, and 5pm in Seoul. If you’re based in America, you may be pretty tired by the time it hits Netflix. And how exactly did it end at the end of episode four? Well, *spoiler alert* but Choi Mina Sue holds the power.

She was first paired with Woo Sung-min and then later coupled up with Lee Sung-hun, but chose Woo to go to Paradise with her. However, Mina then pivoted to Song Seung-il and told him she wanted to go on a date, saying she “only wants to get to know two people”.

Mina has had a fair amount of backlash for her actions, especially because she rolled her eyes at Kim Min-ji’s love photoshoot with Seung-il. Some people are loving how messy she is though, and how she seems to be carrying season five altogether!

