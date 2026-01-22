He was a big-time baseball player before, so let’s meet Lim Su Been from Single’s Inferno

He's got everyone hot under the collar, including the show's hosts

Lim Su Been didn’t stroll into Single’s Inferno season five like he was just popping by for iced Americanos, he arrived with main-character confidence and a very specific mission: to be hit with that instant “oh wow” feeling.

Introduced in episode two, he quickly stands out as the type who looks calm on the outside, but is secretly here for the full rom-com moment.

He’s got a sporty background, a model-present vibe, and the kind of energy that makes the villa dynamics shift the second he enters. So who is he, really?

Lim Su Been has never found love at first sight

Here’s the cute twist: even though he joined the Netflix show hoping someone would “steal his heart instantly,” Lim Su Been isn’t exactly the “falls-first-falls-fast” type in real life.

He comes across as steady and self-assured, less “chaos flirt,” more “quiet confidence.”

On the show, he also describes himself as someone people see as mature, and even gives off what he calls “golden retriever energy.”

He’s also clear about what he’s drawn to: he mentions an ideal type that’s tall and has a similar vibe to Single’s Inferno host Lee Da-hee, which is a very bold benchmark, but honestly? Points for knowing your taste.

What makes him interesting in episode two, specifically, is that his entrance feels like a reset button. The early connections in Inferno can be fragile (and a little performative), and a new arrival always raises the stakes, suddenly everyone’s reassessing, re-ranking, and re-reading every single conversation.

He was a baseball player

Okay, let’s talk about the athlete era, because it’s not just a throwaway fun fact. Lim Su Been is a former baseball player who pitched for about 10 years before stepping away due to a shoulder injury, per Koreaboo.

That background matters because it explains a lot of what you see on-screen: the disciplined body language, the calm focus, and the “I’m not intimidated” vibe.

Even in his intro coverage, he’s framed as someone who’s very comfortable with physical routines, exercising daily, staying active, and naturally leaning into sports in his downtime.

Also, former athletes on dating shows tend to split into two categories: hyper-competitive or surprisingly soft. Lim Su Been feels like he’s trying to give us both, capable and confident, but also open to that “hit me like lightning” kind of connection.

Now, he’s a model

Post-baseball, Lim Su Been’s current lane is modelling, so yes, that camera-ready presence is part of the job description. Multiple outlets describe him as a model now, following his athletic career.

So if you’re watching episode two thinking, “Wait, who is this guy and why does he look like he walked out of a campaign shoot?”, you’re not alone.

The fun part is seeing whether his “love at first sight” goal turns into an actual storyline, or whether Inferno does what it always does… makes people catch feelings in the slowest, messiest, most bingeable way possible.

