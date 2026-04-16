Sam Vanderpump given five years to live due to ‘end-stage’ liver disease after Vanderpump Villa

Sam Vanderpump and his now wife Alice appear during the very first episode of Vanderpump Villa, however just months after filming finished he found out some devastating health news.

He revealed during an episode of Made In Chelsea in October that he’d been diagnosed with “end stage” liver disease, and that his life expectancy could be less than five years unless he gets an organ transplant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vanderpump (@samvanderpump)



Sam previously struggled with sepsis last year and almost died from the side effects, and with he and Alice having recently welcomed their son, he’s since admitted he won’t be able to get to know him properly.

He emotionally opened up about his diagnosis during the episode last year, explaining that his liver disease is “irreversible.”

Sam told co-stars Ollie Locke, who appeared alongside him on Vanderpump Villa, and Tabitha: “There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years. They’re sending me for liver transplant assessment, so yeah.”

Sam explained that for now he’s feeling healthy but isn’t sure what the future will hold, explaining: “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I’ll get a call and go in for surgery and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vanderpump (@samvanderpump)



Following the episode, the account for NHS Organ Donation released a statement about the importance of organ transplants.

They wrote: “You may have seen in tonight’s episode of Made in Chelsea, that one of the cast members Sam Vanderpump needs an organ transplant.

“Our thoughts are with Sam and his family as they face this news. We hope that his courage in speaking out will offer inspiration to others.”

They added: “Sadly, thousands of people are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant because not enough people agree to donate their organs.

“If you want to be an organ donor and save lives after your death, please confirm your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and ensure your loved ones know and support your decision.”

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