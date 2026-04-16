It’s a bit complicated, so here’s when Love Island: Beyond The Villa was actually filmed

The new season of Love Island: Beyond The Villa is out, but with all the drama going on with it, when was it actually filmed? Let’s find out!

When was season two of Love Island: Beyond The Villa filmed?

According to NBC, filming started the week of November 10, 2025, with production coming to a close around the first week of January. That means the drama on the show is fairly recent, as Chelley and Ace publicly announced their split at the start of December, meaning we could see it play out during the spinoff.

The show will also cover the shocking split between the Love Island winners, Amaya and Bryan, who split up in August of last year.

The two explained to Cosmopolitan why they decided to talk about their breakup on screen for the show, with Bryan saying: ““Going into this season, that’s just the conversation I really wanted to have with her, and not around other people. Just me and her, being able to talk about this past summer and how everything was post-villa.”

However not all the cast members from Love Island will be making an appearance, with both Huda and Nic and Olandria not appearing.

Some of the other cast members discussed why they decided to do the spinoff, with Clarke sharing with Us Weekly: “All of us know each other pretty well. We get to see the full personality while we’re living it in real life in the villa. But taking the opportunity to do Beyond the Villa — and to be able to showcase your personality and who you truly are — was a lot of our hopes and one of the reasons for us wanting to do the spinoff.”

Belle-A added: “Most of us on Beyond the Villa weren’t in the villa for a very long time. So when the cast was released, a lot of the audience was like, ‘Really? These people?’

“A lot of people refer to us as side characters and I feel like it’s because they didn’t get a deeper look into our lives. I do think that Beyond the Villa is a good opportunity for them to get to know more about us — and hopefully they’ll learn to love us as well.”

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