He’s a professional poker player, so let’s meet Hunter Call from Million Dollar Secret

He might have walked into Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret saying he wouldn’t trust anyone, but Hunter Call actually ended up forming some strong bonds along the way, so here’s who he really is.

Hunter is now building a career as a professional poker player

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Call (@hppunts)



Hunter Call is 26 years old and originally from San Diego, California. On his Instagram, he revealed that before poker, he tried loads of different jobs, from working at a zoo to landscaping, hospitality, and even door-to-door sales. Nothing really stuck, though, until he found poker around 2020.

At first, he was just playing casually with friends and in low-stakes games, basically learning the ropes. But in 2023, he decided to take a big risk and go all in, quitting his job to pursue poker full-time.

It didn’t work out straight away, though. He had to go back to working part-time as a server while improving his game. But over time, things started to click, and by 2025, he was actually winning more consistently.

His biggest month so far came in March 2026, when he made over $18,000 playing across 100-plus hours. So, it’s finally starting to pay off.

He’s still close with his castmates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Call (@hppunts)



Even though things got intense on the show, Hunter has actually stayed close with a few of his castmates. From his Instagram, you can see that he’s still good friends with Nick Pellecchia, and they’ve even hung out together recently while watching the show. He’s also spent time with Natalie Noisom, including a recent trip to the mountains.

He’s into sports and staying active

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Call (@hppunts)



Before fully focusing on poker, Hunter was also into basketball and baseball, and you can still see that sporty side of him now. He’s someone who enjoys staying active, whether that’s basketball, baseball, or surfing.

He used strategy and deception in the game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Call (@hppunts)



On Million Dollar Secret, Hunter was very clear about his plan from the start. He said, “My goal is to come into the game as the ‘likeable idiot.’ I’m actively lying about my job.”

He didn’t want people to know he’s a poker player because he was worried they’d see him as too smart or too good at reading people. And it definitely worked for him for a while until people started to realise how smart he actually is.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.