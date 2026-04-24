Yikes! There’s a clear divide, so who is and isn’t friends after Temptation Island?

From Preston calling Shyanne out for leaving him waiting for her in his suit, to Mikey and Xzavier taking their turn with Sydney after the show, there’s actually a pretty obvious divide between the Temptation Island season two cast members, and it’s kind of awkward.

The main four girls are really close

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Kaylee, Sydney, Scarlett and Shyanne are all besties. She told Legally Friends podcast they’re “all super close” and that they’ve hung out a lot since the show. They all seem to have stayed good friends with the main four boys too: Summit, Mikey, Jack and Cole.

Shyanne and Jack cut off the tempters

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Shyanne revealed she and Jack had to stop speaking to the singles to maintain their friendship after the show. Turns out they were both in contact with them, as Shyanne got to know Preston, and Jack got to know Jesenia and Carter, but they’ve totally cut them off.

Single girls ‘cliqued up’ together

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Scarlett revealed on the Legally Friends podcast that she thinks “some of them maybe cliqued up a little bit” but that the main four girls are friends with some of them. She said, “It seems like a lot of them are hanging up, we’re all trauma-bonded, I don’t know.”

Mikey is BFFs with Jack

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Mikey obviously isn’t going to be Xzavier’s best mate, but he’s really close with Jack. He’s also stayed friends with Sydney, and even dated her again just four days after leaving the island, but there’s no bad blood with him and Xzavier – even though she’s with him now!

Preston has beef with Shyanne

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Preston revealed to Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod he’d had conversations with Shyanne where they agreed they’d leave together. He’s called her out for this on socials, and appears to have stayed pretty friendly with the other single males, such as Xzavier.

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