She’s absolutely stunning, so let’s meet Love Island USA bombshell Sol Mýa

Sol Mýa is one of two stunning female bombshells who will be entering the Love Island USA villa tonight, so let’s find out more about her!

She’s represented by an agency as a model

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol Mýa (@itssoll)



Sol is represented by Photogenics Media, with her model profile telling us more about her as it reads: “Born in Orange, California, and raised in various cities, I developed a love for travel and diverse cultures. My passion for performance started early—creating skits with my brother and cheerleading—and shaped my modeling career with a foundation in movement and flexibility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol Mýa (@itssoll)



It continued: “Inspired by my grandfather’s musical legacy, I also write and sing my own songs, constantly seeking new ways to express myself through fashion and music. Nature fuels me, whether through yoga, hiking, or time outdoors (though my pugs don’t always agree!).

“My style evolves with my energy, and fashion and adventure have always been central to my journey. Discovered at the US Open of Surfing, I now bring my adventurous spirit and passion for fashion to every project.”

She sadly lost her dad a few years ago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol Mýa (@itssoll)



Last year Sol posted on her TikTok about losing her dad last year, writing: “What’s worse than sh*tty friends, having to grieve your dad by yourself for almost two years.”

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