We found pictures of Liz McGraw years before she was cast for Real Housewives of Rhode Island

Liz McGraw has shared photos of how she looked over a decade ago, way before she was cast for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The pictures go back as far as 2013, when she would have been in her early forties, and she’s just as striking then as she is today!

She’s admitted she has the same plastic surgeon as co-star Dolores Catania, who people keep saying she looks the same as, which they don’t mind at all. Some people think Liz has barely changed since 2013, even though she told US Weekly: “I went to Dolores’ surgeon.”

“She actually referred me to him, and we also have the same dentist. I did a few tweaks about a year ago. I actually think we looked more alike before,” Liz said, calling it “the highest compliment” when people say she and Dolores really do look like sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Mcgraw (@elizabethjosephmcgraw)

Dolores offered Dr. Mark Karolak a shout-out and said: “He’s done a lot of Housewives. He’s amazing, natural-looking always. Liz is perfect. Her face is perfect. I look a lot like her mom, and that’s how we bonded. If you see pictures of her mom, we look very much alike.”

Since about a year ago, when she had the tweaks, Liz’s cheekbones look more pronounced and her lips are a little fuller. She’s not gone into detail about what she’s had done, but has shared a video which says she “doesn’t need a mirror because her injector never misses”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Mcgraw (@elizabethjosephmcgraw)

Her pout is noticeably less full in older photos, but her bone structure has always been amazing. At one point, Liz actually had blonde hair, as shown in older photos she put into a reel. It looks like her skin is also a lot smoother and more glowing these days!

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is currently streaming on Hayu.

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