Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey finally explains her ‘odd’ two-boyfriend situation

So, it’s safe to say that RHORI star Kelsey Swanson has had a lot of questions thrown her way about her love life recently, and she’s now spoken out to clear things up after all the confusion about her “two boyfriend” situation.

Basically, Kelsey has now opened up about her relationship situation and admitted she understands why people are talking, but she says some of the labels being thrown around are not accurate at all.

So what is actually going on?

Kelsey recently spoke about the scrutiny around her relationships, saying she was ready for questions, but not the labels. She explained to Pop Culture, “I was used to it, and I was prepared for it, and I just wanted to be open.”

She added that she “wasn’t mad” that her castmates were initially confused about her situation.

One of the biggest things she reacted to was being called a “polygamist”. She said, “The thing is that I’ve never been labelled a polygamist. So hearing that word to me was triggering.”

She explained that while some people might see her situation as polyamory, she personally doesn’t identify that way. Kelsey added that because she is unmarried, polyamory is “more in line” with what her romantic life looks like, but she still “never considered [her]self that,” and prefers to keep things “labelless”.

She also made it clear that her frustration wasn’t about the discussion itself. She said, “The only thing that I cared about was that Rosie [DiMare] was saying it, not anybody else.”

Kelsey added, “So, that was where my frustration was at, not at actually talking about it.”

What about the ‘two boyfriends’ claims?

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Kelsey also pushed back on the idea that she has two boyfriends at the same time. She explained that Bill was “never [her] boyfriend,” and described him instead as “somebody that [she] was seeing on the side.”

She added, “They wanted to label it right away. ‘Oh, she has two boyfriends.’ But no, there was no label on him at that point.”

Kelsey feels the situation was misrepresented on the show and online.

Why is her long-term boyfriend not on the show?

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Kelsey’s long-term boyfriend, rumoured to be John Caprio, has stayed anonymous on the series so far. And she also revealed why he stepped back from appearing on camera.

She explained, “He was the one who was going to be on the show. However, once we realised that it was going to be a Housewife show, he was like, ‘Yeah, no. I’m not putting my trust in six ladies to not talk sh*t about me, so I’m gonna be out on this one.’”

She also added that Bill “also didn’t really want to be involved, but he did it for me.”

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