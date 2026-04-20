RHOA’s K Michelle reveals the real reason she got illegal butt injections

'I hate that I did this to myself'

During this weeks episode of RHOA, K Michelle learned that she was going to have to undergo “reconstructive surgery” after more complications following her illegal butt injections more than 10 years ago.

After her implants started leaking whilst she was performing at the 18th ACM Honours, K Michelle went to the doctors, where she found out she had an infection.

She was told she’d have to undergo more surgery, whilst she cried: “I hate that I did this to myself. It was the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I’ve paid for it for years.”

By 2018, K Michelle had already had to have four surgeries and two blood transfusions as a result of the illegal silicone injections.

The RHOA star told People back in 2018 why she decided to get the illegal butt injections in the first place, admitting she “wanted to look like a Coke bottle.”

She knew that the injections were illegal, revealing: “He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called. When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic)



Her symptoms started in 2017 with migraines, fatigue and debilitating pain, with doctors soon discovering that the silicone had spread down her legs and was severely damaging her tissue.

K Michelle became so ill because of the silicone that she had to have two blood transfusions. “It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured.”

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