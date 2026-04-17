It’s been a while, so where is Million Dollar Secret season one winner Cara Kies now?

You’d be surprised at how she spent her money

Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret had loads of twists, mind games and betrayals, and Cara Kies won the whopping $1 million prize, so here’s a look at where she is now — from her life before the show to what she’s doing today.

From fast food job to reality TV dream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Kies (@caralidia)



Before Million Dollar Secret, Cara worked as a line cook at In-N-Out and had been there for years. But being on a reality show had always been something she wanted.

Speaking to Tudum in April 2025, she said, “I grew up watching The Challenge, Big Brother and Survivor. I always dreamed about being on a show like this.”

She even revealed on Instagram that applying for a completely different show years earlier somehow led her here, writing, “The butterfly effect is crazy… like, what do you mean if I hadn’t applied for a bridal show in 2016, I would’ve never ended up on Million Dollar Secret?”

So, what did she do with the $1 million?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Kies (@caralidia)



Did Cara go out and spend loads on luxury things? Not really. She’s been quite clear that material stuff isn’t her priority. Instead, she focused on helping her family and making sure everyone around her was okay.

Speaking to Today, she said, “I plan on foremost just helping my family. We’ve experienced back-to-back losses on so many things and never anything good. Just helping them, my husband, and just making sure we’re all good — that’s all I could ask for.”

On The Viall Files, she also explained she’s not into designer clothes or flashy purchases. She also revealed that her outfits on the show were from Shein.

Cara has enjoyed a few holidays, but overall, she’s kept her lifestyle pretty grounded.

She went straight back to her old job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Kies (@caralidia)



In a surprising turn of events, after filming ended, Cara went right back to working at In-N-Out. Because the show hadn’t aired yet, she had to keep her win completely secret.

She said, “I went back to flipping burgers. No one even knew I was gone.”

And her coworkers had no idea she’d left for filming, which is kind of wild considering she’d just won a million dollars. She stayed there until after the show aired, eventually quitting after nearly eight years once she was finally able to receive her prize money.

So, where is she now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Kies (@caralidia)



These days, Cara’s living with her husband, Andreas Kies. She’s been with him since 2013 and got married in 2019. Throughout everything, he’s been a huge part of her journey.

Cara said that telling him about the win was incredibly emotional. She said, “We just started crying, hearing each other’s voices, and that was so emotional… then, being able to tell him [I won], it was a dream come true.”

She’s also shared on Instagram that she wouldn’t have even gone on the show without his support, calling the win something they share together.

Since the show aired, the couple have been enjoying life with far less financial pressure. They’ve taken a few trips, but mostly they’re just focusing on everyday life and stability.

Cara has also stayed close with her Million Dollar Secret castmates. In fact, she said the experience created strong bonds that have lasted beyond the show. She explained, “We all still keep in touch and talk a lot with each other. We are very bonded. We did this experience together and it’s beautiful.”

She’s also been popping up at Netflix events and premieres, so she hasn’t completely stepped away from that world.

But probably the biggest update is her next chapter. In March 2025, Cara announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child. And she later revealed she’s having a baby boy. She had actually hoped for a boy even before winning the money.

So now, she’s basically preparing for motherhood while enjoying the stability her win has brought.

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