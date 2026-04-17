Paris Fury reveals real reason they stopped filming At Home with the Furys for three years

At Home with the Furys is finally back with a new season on Netflix, but why did it take three years to come back?

The Netflix doc gives you a proper look at Tyson Fury’s life outside boxing. You see him trying to deal with retirement (again), family life, and just keeping himself busy. At the same time, Paris Fury is juggling everything at home, looking into new business ideas, and planning things for the kids. This season, we also get to see them speak about Venezuela’s engagement to Noah Price.

So, why was there a three-year gap?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)



Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Paris explained that the delay basically came down to Tyson Fury’s boxing career. The first series dropped back in 2023, but after that, Tyson went straight back into fighting. She also explained that they could only properly film the show when Tyson took a break from the sport.

She said, “We started it again and again, I do love it, because the cameras don’t bother me. I don’t act differently if they’re there or not there… the good and the bad. If they’re there or not there, I just get on with it like normal.”

Even though there was a long gap, Paris made it clear she’s a big fan of doing the series. She said, “I really enjoyed the whole filming process of the first one, I enjoyed it, it was good fun, it’s nice to have all the memories documented.”

She added, “The aftermath is great, and to know that I’ve got it all stored, like home videos for the future, even though I’m sharing the home videos with millions of people.”

Paris also opened up about how real the show actually is. She said, “We don’t act any differently on camera. It is what it is. We couldn’t do airs and graces. There are too many of us to pretend anyway! You’re going to get the good and the bad and the ugly.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.