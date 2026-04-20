Real reason Rulla’s husband Brian stayed silent during Jo-Ellen’s affair claims on RHORI

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli has finally explained why her husband Brian Pontarelli stayed mostly silent during the affair conversation with Jo-Ellen on RHORI.

During episode three, Jo-Ellen had claimed that Brian was still involved in the affair allegations, which Rulla denied. She then encouraged Brian to speak up, but he stayed mostly quiet throughout the exchange.

Later, Rulla also reflected on how that silence felt in the moment. In a separate conversation on the show, she admitted she wished he had been a bit more direct. She said she wanted him to be more assertive, especially since Jo-Ellen was making serious accusations, but Brian’s response was still minimal.

He later explained his own position during the episode, saying, “You were shutting it down quite well, so…”

And earlier, when discussing the broader situation around the rumours and conflict, he also said, “What happened last year, happened last year. It’s in the past. I just wanna move forward.”

But why was he quiet during the argument?

On the After Show, Rulla addressed it and explained what she believes was going on. She said, “Brian barely said anything. You don’t want to be the one yelling at a female. … Brian is definitely a mature, like, high-road guy as well.”

So she thinks he was trying to keep things calm and not escalate the situation, especially in a public setting.

Rulla also said she was actually a bit “surprised” by how quiet he was, because in other situations he’s usually more outspoken. She said, “He wouldn’t hesitate to just get after somebody like Jo-Ellen.”

She then added that the timing and setting of the argument mattered a lot. The confrontation happened during a social event, and Rulla believes that played a big role in how Brian acted.

“He was on his best behaviour,” she explained. And then added, “He wouldn’t want to ruin the party. I just don’t think it was the right time or place to have that conversation. I think that’s why he just hung back a little bit.”

Rulla also said, “He probably just didn’t want the pot to be stirred further.”

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