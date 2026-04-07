Real Housewives of Rhode Islands’ Rulla exposes unaired details of her husband’s affair

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Rulla Nehme Pontarelli has opened up about her husband, Brian’s, past affair, and the unaired details are a lot.

Speaking on the After Show for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Rulla shared exactly how everything unfolded, and it’s actually quite shocking how she found out.

So, how did Rulla find out about the affair?

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It all started back in December 2024. Rulla explained that her co-star Liz McGraw texted her “in the middle of the night” after seeing something online. According to Rulla, her husband Brian Pontarelli had been spotted in photos with another woman.

She said, “Apparently, they were, like, up for about 15 minutes and then taken down, but long enough for certain people to see.”

Those photos, which allegedly showed the woman kissing Brian and sitting on his lap, had already been screenshotted and passed around. So by the time Rulla found out, there was actual proof.

The next morning, things got very real. Rulla didn’t waste time and confronted Brian straight away. She recalled, “I hung up the phone with her and, you know, turn to Brian, who was at home, and I said, ‘Is there something that you want to tell me before I have to find out from Liz or anybody else?’”

She added, “He got a little nervous, a lot nervous. Yeah, and it was a whole thing.”

Because she already had the pictures, there wasn’t really any way for him to deny it. Still, she said he tried to downplay what had happened at first.

Emotionally, it hit her hard, and she was very honest about that

Rulla said, “I went from, like, livid to numb to, like, tears.”

After everything came out, Rulla said she chose to deal with it in her own way. And actually, things shifted quite a bit in their relationship. “After the cat came out of the bag, I wanted to handle things my own way. There was a lot more togetherness. He was making changes. That person was no longer involved.”

She also admitted she needed reassurance and control after what happened. “I had to make sure that I knew his whereabouts. I had to make sure that he was very present.”

What made it all even more shocking, though, is how normal everything had seemed before. “He was home with me. And he’d be around on the weekends, most weekends. He was home every single night. He never slept out. So, you know, you’d think maybe sometimes a guy will take a vacation, he’ll disappear for a bit, he won’t call you all day, you know. It was very bizarre.”

Now, during a recent episode, Liz suggested that Brian might still be involved with the woman, which Rulla firmly denied. She said, “It’s not still ongoing.” And she made it clear she wanted proof if anyone was going to claim otherwise.

Rulla also wasn’t too happy about how the situation kept being discussed by others in the group. “I was, like, sitting there thinking she’s just, like, talking way too much to Jo-Ellen, who, for some reason, has this, like, vendetta against me. She said she’s trying to help me. I just don’t like it when people talk out of two sides of their mouth.”

So, what has Brian said about the rumours?

Later, Rulla and Brian had a proper conversation about everything, especially with the rumours spreading. She told him, “It’s just killing me ’cause everybody in this state has made it their business, and everybody in the group has made it their business to talk about us. Like, instead of firing away on stuff you don’t know, like, come and speak with the source.”

Brian, for his part, tried to move forward from it. “What happened last year, happened last year. It’s in the past. I just wanna move forward.”

He also insisted he’s committed to their marriage now. He said, “We know we’re strong, and obviously I’m with you. I let you track me. You know where I am every second. I love my wife; I love my family. Like, they’re just jealous, you know?”

But even with all that, when the producers asked if she had forgiven her husband, Rulla admitted, “I’m still working on that.”

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