We briefly saw Dani and Henry on Love on the Spectrum, so how is their relationship going?

They have been together for a year now

You’ll remember Dani’s emotional split with Adan on Love on the Spectrum, but she is much happier now in her relationship with her police officer boyfriend, Henry.

At first, it seemed like Dani and Adan had a strong connection, but as the season went on, cracks started to show. By the end of it, things fell apart. And Dani was left heartbroken, questioning whether she’d find the kind of love she really wanted.

So when it was revealed right at the end that she’d met someone new, it honestly felt like a bit of a plot twist. Her new boyfriend, Henry, wasn’t really shown properly on the series.

So, here’s how Dani and Henry’s relationship is going now

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Speaking recently on the Everything You Know About Disability Is Wrong podcast, Dani confirmed, “We’ve been boyfriend and girlfriend for a year now.”

Their story actually started in quite an unexpected way, too. Dani previously told Tudum that she met Henry at the Huntington Park Police Department when her company, DaniMation, received a donation for autism awareness.

She explained, “Like a perfectly timed plot twist in one of my own animated stories, someone completely unexpected walked into my life.”

Henry, who works as a police officer, was the one who handed her the cheque. Even though there was an instant spark, Dani admitted at the time that her split from Adan still felt fresh. But they kept talking, stayed in contact, and about a month later, he asked her out. And from there, things just grew.

‘He’s very kind, very caring’

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What’s really stood out about their relationship is how different it feels for Dani compared to before. She’s been really open about how Henry treats her.

She said, “And what I really love about Henry so much is that he’s very, he got to know me a little bit, and he got to know me when we first met a little bit more. And then he researched a little bit more about me. And then what’s so nice about him is that he’s very kind, very caring. He understands my autistic traits and helps me out with all the fun just to help. He’s very accommodating, which I really, really like about Henry.”

She’s also said that, for the first time, she feels she’s with someone “who truly sees her”. And it’s not just words, she’s shared actual examples of how he supports her day-to-day.

For instance, when situations get overwhelming, Henry doesn’t assume what she needs. Instead, he lets her lead. Dani explained, “If we’re like at a club and if it’s a little too much or a little too loud, he would say, ‘If you’re feeling uncomfortable, just please tell me.’”

She added, “He always asks me like, ‘If there’s something wrong, just say something.’”

‘I was so happy, I danced throughout’

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The couple have even been travelling together, going on trips to places like Ireland, Paris, and most recently Japan. Dani said Henry helped plan things in a way that made her feel comfortable. She explained, “He always lets me know in advance of what’s going to happen and explains about the itinerary.”

Because of that, she was able to properly enjoy the trip, adding, “I was so happy, I danced throughout.”

And their relationship has grown on a deeper level, too. After previously being open about wanting more “intimacy” in a relationship, Dani has confirmed to Connor on camera that she is finally getting the “intimacy” she craved from Adan.

I’m so happy for her!

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