Love on the Spectrum’s Kaelynn was involved in a huge racism scandal, so what happened?

Love on the Spectrum star Kaelynn Partlow was involved in a huge racism controversy, so what exactly happened?

Kaelynn was previously called out by fellow autistic creators for seemingly “deliberately” mispronouncing newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s name on multiple occasions.

She also came under fire following a video made by her mother about Anne Frank. During the video, Kaelynn’s mother said how she and Kaelynn had just visited the Anne Frank museum, with Kaelynn finding out for the first time that Anne Frank was dead.

Her mum explained that when they first read the story of Anne Frank they “left out the part about how Anne Frank died”, with Kaelynn saying that she thought Anne Frank was “still alive.”

This video in particular caused a lot of controversy for Kaelynn Partlow as numerous creators and psychological professors called out the Love on the Spectrum star for being “uneducated.”

@dr_inna I will not be infantilizing @Kaelynn who is shown that she has the ability to comprehend all this, and who has recently responded inappropriately to criticism from autistic people of color. Perhaps the parenting by @Kaelynns_Mom is to blame for this behavior, but Kaelynn is an adult now. An adult who presents herself as an advocate and has speaking engagements all over the U.S., and yet thinks this is ok. I’ve had big feelings as a child myself, so did my kids. And I have them now. Pretending racism, antisemitism, ableism and more do not harm people isn’t the way to handle feelings. ♬ original sound – Inna Kanevsky, Ph. D.

Inna Kanevsky, a professor of psychology explained: “You know that it’s a problem that you’re 28 and you still didn’t know about this, but you bring it up as if it’s funny.”

The professor continued, criticising Kaelynn’s choice of words to say that Anne Frank had “passed away” instead of stating that she was “murdered.”

Kaelynn then made two apology videos regretting for her recent posts, and apologised for her “racist decisions.”

She stated in her apology video: “I’ve sat with the criticism surrounding two of my recent posts. I want to apologise for the racist decision to mispronounce Zohran Mamdani’s name.

“To the Jewish community, I’m sorry for not making it clear how bad it is for kids to be sheltered from hard truths, especially around such atrocities as the Holocaust. In a horribly uniformed attempt to show respect, I said Anne Frank passed away, I should have said Anne Frank was murdered.”

She continued: “To the marginalised communities I have hurt as a result of my ignorance and therefore my privilege, I’m sorry. I want to say genuinely thank you to those who have offered constructive critism as well as book recomnedations.

“I’m a white woman who comes from an early diagnosed, well supported background and I recognise that my experience is not universal. My perspective is also influenced by my clinical work with autistic folks of varying support needs. My content is not for everyone.”

Kaelynn added: “Moving forward I plan to expand my education by seeking out marginalised perspectives. I’m committed to self improvement with the goal of striving for advocacy that honours the full spectrum of identities within our community.”

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