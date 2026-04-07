Ranking the mega-rich Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast by their whopping net worths

Money, glamour and a fair bit of curiosity, that’s basically what comes with any Real Housewives franchise, and now that The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has finally been released, you’re probably wondering just how rich the cast actually is and what their net worths are.

While it might not be the most outrageously wealthy franchise just yet, there are still loads of money, plenty of luxury, and a lot of room for things to grow as the show goes on. So, here’s a look at the cast’s estimated net worths, ranked from lowest to highest.

Alicia Carmody – $100,000 to $250,000

Starting at the lower end, Alicia has an estimated net worth between $100k and $250k. It’s definitely more low-key compared to the rest of the cast, but she’s still surrounded by business and opportunity. So while she’s not exactly rolling in millions (yet), she’s clearly got a foot in that world.

Rosie DiMare – $500,000 to $1 million

Rosie sits between $500k and $1 million. She’s built up a solid amount over time, and while she’s not one of the richest on the show, she’s still doing well enough to enjoy a pretty comfortable lifestyle.

Ashley Iaconetti – $500,000 to $1.5 million

Ashley comes in slightly higher, with an estimated net worth of $500k to $1.5 million. So, she’s somewhere in that middle zone, not mega-rich by Housewives standards, but still very comfortable.

Kelsey Swanson – $500,000 to $1.5 million

Kelsey lands in the same bracket as Ashley, but her situation is a bit different. Her personal net worth is estimated at $500k to $1.5 million, yet her lifestyle looks way more luxurious. Basically, a lot of that comes from her partner’s whopping wealth, which explains the gap between what she has and how she lives.

Jo-Ellen Tiberi – $1 million to $3 million

Jo-Ellen’s net worth is estimated between $1 million and $3 million. It’s not over-the-top flashy, but it’s definitely comfortable.

Elizabeth McGraw – $3 million to $7 million

Liz is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $7 million. That’s a big jump, and it shows. She’s clearly built up a strong financial position over time, and she gives proper self-made millionaire energy.

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli – $3 million to $7 million

Right alongside Liz, Rulla is also sitting in that $3–7 million range. She’s been around serious money for years, so it’s not surprising she’s ended up here herself. Basically, she knows exactly how wealth works, and it shows.

Dolores Catania – $4 million to $5 million

And finally, at the top of the list, Dolores leads the pack with an estimated net worth of $4–5 million. Although she is not an official housewife on RHORI, as per Distractify, she’s easily one of the most established in the group.

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