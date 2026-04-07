Here’s how the Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast really make money and live so lavishly

Everything looks boujee on the Real Housewives of Rhode Island – the big houses, fancy clothes and luxury everything, so here’s what the cast does for work to afford that ultra-rich lifestyle.

Alicia Carmody

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Alicia is basically in the middle of a full-on career reset. After working as a hairstylist for about 25 years, she’s stepped away from that world and is now focusing on her fiancé Billy’s restaurant, Pizza Mamma.

Explaining the shift, she told The Daily Dish, “It was just time. It was just like the end of a chapter, or end of a book maybe. But either way, it was the end.”

Rosie DiMare

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Rosie might actually be the busiest of the lot, she’s got loads of different income streams. She started off in traditional TV news, working her way up across different states. “I worked all over the country. So I was in Idaho. I was in Indiana. And I’ve been in North Carolina. I’ve dabbled just about everywhere, because that’s how you move your way up in local news,” she explained.

Eventually, she became a major face on Rhode Island TV, but then decided to pivot. “I realised that I could actually make way more money if I just had my own show,” she said.

So, she quit and launched her own production company. Now, she co-hosts a show called Road Tripping with her husband and merged her business with his, creating A Rosie Production.

And that’s not all. “I’m also a DJ, a live host, and an emcee,” she added. Plus, she does social media for local businesses. Basically, she’s doing a bit of everything and cashing in from multiple directions.

Ashley Iaconetti

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Ashley’s career is very much rooted in the digital world. After her reality TV beginnings, she found her lane in influencing and podcasting. “I kind of found my place in influencing and podcasting, so that’s what I do now,” she said.

She co-owns Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge with her husband, Jared Haibon, and also co-hosts a podcast with The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins, called The Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. On top of that, she speaks to over a million followers online about “mom stuff, beauty stuff, life stuff.”

Elizabeth McGraw

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Liz is very much a hands-on entrepreneur. She and her husband own a cannabis dispensary and were early players in the industry. And she wasn’t just sitting back either. She was deeply involved in building it.

“I did everything from crack the seeds, to harvest, to learn how to grow in different ways. I designed the whole place,” she shared.

Even now, she’s focused on growth. “Product development, always looking to develop new innovative products, and just keep that customer service base strong.”

On top of that, she’s also working on a new venture with her friend, Dolores, on a menopause gummy brand, so she’s clearly not slowing down anytime soon.

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli

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Rulla’s career is all about serious money. She’s a certified financial planner and wealth manager, working closely with clients to manage and grow their finances.

Her professional profile describes her as someone with “financial intelligence and experienced industry knowledge” along with the ability to connect with people and guide them effectively.

Kelsey Swanson

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Kelsey has built her career around beauty and creativity. After her pageant days, she found her passion in hair and makeup. “Being glammed and doing makeup but also making other people feel good is kind of what grew into such a big passion of mine,” she said.

She went on to launch her own wedding hair and makeup business, and now she’s also exploring interior design. “Designing and anything that allows me to use my creative talents is what I love,” she added.

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

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Jo-Ellen works for a laser aesthetics company called Cutera, where her role covers training, marketing and sales support. “Basically, my job is to teach offices how to use the device, how to sell the device to patients, events, marketing, all of that,” she explained. There are perks, too, that include free treatments and Botox.

Dolores Catania

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Dolores, who is known for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, brings experience and a bit of everything, really. Right now, she’s teaming up with Liz on a new menopause-focused gummy brand. Her path hasn’t been typical either. She’s had a mix of jobs in the past, including working as a waitress, a shampoo girl and even a surgical assistant.

On top of that, she’s also heavily involved in charity work, especially supporting women and families in difficult situations. She even won the Ambassador of Hope Award by Maimonides Medical Centre in Brooklyn in 2020 for bringing awareness to women’s health issues.

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