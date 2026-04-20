Here’s the reason reason Tyson’s mum Amber Fury doesn’t appear in At Home With The Furys

Tyson’s mum, Amber Fury, has not yet made an appearance on either season of At Home With The Furys, so why isn’t she on the series?

She’s an incredibly private person, and has never even watched Tyson fight in person

Tyson has previously spoken about how private his mum is, telling The Irish Mirror: “I looked on Google the other day and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy isn’t it?

“She has never been to one of my boxing fights, amateur or professional and never been in the public eye at all. She’s a private person. That’s her priority, not mine.”

He continued: “I don’t think it means anything to my mum. She doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy. That is the only thing that means anything to her.”

According to Tyson, his mum doesn’t realise just how famous he actually is

During his autobiography, Behind The Mask, Tyson admitted that he doesn’t think his mum knows just how famous he is.

He wrote: “To be honest, my mum doesn’t fully understand what I have achieved as a boxer. I took her out shopping one time after the Wilder fight. And I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester and she couldn’t understand it.

“I had to explain to her that I was the heavyweight champion of the world. And a lot of people had watched me and supported me. That was actually very special.”

Is Amber Fury still with John Fury?

Another reason Tyson’s mum Amber Fury hasn’t yet appeared on At Home With The Furys could also be to do with the fact that she and John are no longer together.

Amber and John had three children together, Tyson, Shane and Hugh, with John having two more children with his second wife, Chantal.

In John’s autobiography he revealed that he started seeing Chantal whilst still with Amber, admitting: “My first wife Amber and I had a rocky patch. And following one particularly ugly argument, she went to live with her parents to give us both some space. She stayed away for six months, and in her absence I began seeing Chantal. Who in time was to become my son Tommy’s mum.”

He added: “The relationship blossomed and deepened; in fact I’m still with this fine woman today all these years on. Chantal became pregnant early in our relationship and it was with a lump in my throat that I made my confession to Amber and told all my sons from my first marriage that they had a new half-brother on the way.”

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