Here’s everything you need to know about the hunky chef Anthony Bar from Vanderpump Villa

He was briefly on another reality show

Chef Anthony Bar made an appearance once again during the new season of Vanderpump Villa, so here’s everything you need to know about the iconic cast member.

Chef Anthony grew up in a town near Lille in Norther France, with his father also working as a chef.

He knew he wanted to follow in his fathers footsteps and so he studied culinary art from Michael Servet, and eventually got his bachelor’s degree in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Anthony Bar (@chefanthonybar)



He then made the move from France to America, working first as an executive chef at La Maison in Texas, then moved across to California to work at Clifton’s Cafeteria.

He then worked for various high class restaurants as an executive chef, before becoming a “nomad chef” and eventually getting chosen by Lisa Vanderpump to star in Vanderpump Villa.

Chef Anthony Bar spoke out about his time on Vanderpump Villa, posting: “Vanderpump Villa is the proof that regardless of your origins or identity, collaboration holds the power to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Anthony Bar (@chefanthonybar)



And as it turns out, he also starred in another Hulu reality show prior to Vanderpump Villa. In 2023, Anthony appeared in the series Secret Chef, where 10 chefs anonymously rated each others food and tried to eliminate the actual judges.

Anthony didn’t make it very far into the show, and slightly awkwardly was actually eliminated after the very first episode.

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