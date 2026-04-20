They’re not all shown in At Home With The Furys, so let’s meet all of Tyson’s siblings

It’s safe to say that Tyson Fury has a lot of siblings and we don’t get to meet all of them on At Home With The Furys, so let’s find out more about them now!

Shane Fury

Whilst Shane Fury is not a boxer, he’s very supportive of his siblings, and briefly appears throughout At Home With The Furys.

He has publicly supported Tyson’s career, and speaking to iFL TV in 2020, commented: “In my opinion, he is the best heavyweight ever made.

“The size, stature of him, he shouldn’t be able to do what he can do but he’s a proper fighting man. He’s proved it tonight that he’s the best in the world.”

John Fury Jr

John Fury Jr is the most private out of all of Tyson Furys siblings, and hasn’t yet appeared on At Home With The Furys.

He’s the eldest of the brothers, and whilst he’s more reclusive, his son Johnboy Fury has had a much more prominent role during the new season of the show.

Hugh Fury

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Whilst Hugh Fury is also into his personal fitness, he’s not a boxer like some of his other siblings.

He’s married to Tiffany Fury, who also runs her own business making smock style clothes for children.

Tommy Fury

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Tommy Fury is Tyson’s half sibling, and became famous initially thanks to his appearance on Love Island in 2019.

He and his fiancée Molly Mae have one toddler together called Bambi, and they recently announced that they’re expecting another baby this year.

Roman Fury

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Roman is 28, meaning that Tyson is his older brother whilst Tommy is his younger sibling. He actually appeared during Tommy’s season of Love Island after he and their mother Chantal visited Tommy in the villa.

Whilst Roman Fury has now joined the rest of the Fury family and has gone into boxing, he was originally going to be a rugby league player. He ended up switching to boxing after he started training with Tommy when he lost his job after lockdown.

He explained: “I used to be six stone heavier than what I am now. I was 20 stone, a real mess. Lockdown happened, I had no work, I was eating crap, playing on the Xbox, and I had no life whatsoever.

“Tommy invited me down to train with him, I had a couple of sessions and I started getting into it. I trained more and more until it went from training twice a week to six times a week and the weight came off, the confidence grew.

“It’s not just a physical thing, it’s a mental thing as well. It’s turned my life around completely.”

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Roman started fighting in October 2022, and since his most recent win on January 10th 2026, he’s remained undefeated throughout six fights, according to BoxRec.

Following his first win, where he beat Ryan Hibbert, his brother Tyson stated: “I’m very, very impressed. Roman’s never had a fight before, amateur or professional, and from what I’ve seen tonight I really like what I’ve seen.”

Following his second fight, Roman commented: “When it’s time for me to get the gloves on, it’s down to business.”

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