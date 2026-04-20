Here are all the people missing from At Home With The Furys and the real reasons why

While watching Netflix’s At Home With The Furys, you’ve probably clocked that while it feels like a full-on family show, quite a few key people are actually missing. Some get mentioned but never appear, and others are just nowhere to be seen.

So, here are all the people who are missing from At Home With The Furys on Netflix, and the exact reason why.

Molly-Mae Hague

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One of the biggest absences is Molly-Mae Hague. She’s a massive part of Tommy Fury’s life. They’ve got a child together and he even talks about her in the show, but she doesn’t actually show up on screen in season two.

Basically, she was busy filming her own series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All. She also skipped Tommy’s BBC documentary before that, so it’s not unusual.

Amber Fury

One of the most important people in Tyson Fury’s life is missing from the doc – his mum, Amber Fury.

The reason is that she just doesn’t want anything to do with the spotlight. She’s never done interviews, there are no public photos of her, and she’s never even been to one of Tyson’s fights, not once. Tyson himself has said she doesn’t care about fame, titles, or any of that.

Basically, she’s chosen a completely private life, so it makes total sense that she’s not in the show.

Chantal Fury

Then there’s Chantal Fury, who is Tommy’s mum and John Fury’s second wife. Now, she’s not as private as Amber. She has appeared on Love Island before and at events, but she still keeps things quite low-key.

There’s no official reason confirmed for why she’s missing from the Netflix show, but it’s likely just her choice not to be filmed constantly.

Tyson Fury’s siblings

All of Tyson Fury’s brothers, except Tommy, are mostly missing from the Netflix doc. Now, Shane, Roman, Hugh and John Jr. Fury do exist in the background, but they’re barely in the show compared to Tommy.

Basically, the series is centred around Tyson, his wife Paris Fury, and their kids. So naturally, the siblings aren’t the main storyline. On top of that, not all of them are as into the spotlight. Tommy and Tyson clearly thrive on it, but the others are a bit more low-key and just get on with their own lives.

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