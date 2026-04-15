He’s not a focus in At Home With The Furys, so let’s find out more about Roman Fury

Roman Fury doesn’t feature too prominently during At Home With The Furys, so who is the younger brother of Tyson?

He’s the middle Fury brother

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Roman is 28, meaning that Tyson is his older brother whilst Tommy is his younger sibling. He actually appeared during Tommy’s season of Love Island after he and their mother Chantal visited Tommy in the villa.

He was originally a rugby league player

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Whilst Roman Fury has now joined the rest of the Fury family and has gone into boxing, he was originally going to be a rugby league player. He ended up switching to boxing after he started training with Tommy when he lost his job after lockdown.

He explained: “I used to be six stone heavier than what I am now. I was 20 stone, a real mess. Lockdown happened, I had no work, I was eating crap, playing on the Xbox, and I had no life whatsoever.

“Tommy invited me down to train with him, I had a couple of sessions and I started getting into it. I trained more and more until it went from training twice a week to six times a week and the weight came off, the confidence grew.

“It’s not just a physical thing, it’s a mental thing as well. It’s turned my life around completely.”

He’s currently undefeated in the ring

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Roman started fighting in October 2022, and since his most recent win on January 10th 2026, he’s remained undefeated throughout six fights, according to BoxRec.

Following his first win, where he beat Ryan Hibbert, his brother Tyson stated: “I’m very, very impressed. Roman’s never had a fight before, amateur or professional, and from what I’ve seen tonight I really like what I’ve seen.”

Following his second fight, Roman commented: “When it’s time for me to get the gloves on, it’s down to business.”

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